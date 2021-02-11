Can you help? Police searching for man accused of sexual abuse of a child

John Joseph Langhammer, 31, is wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child.

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who is wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child.

Officials said they received a report of the abuse on Feb. 14, 2019, in the 9200 block of E. Avenue K. During the investigation, the victim came forward and said the abuse had been happening since March 2016.

After further investigation, police said they were able to identify John Joseph Langhammer, 31, as the prime suspect in the case.

Langhammer is described as a Hispanic man with black hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds. Police said Langhammer has a previous conviction of aggravated assault of a family member.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Langhammer’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.