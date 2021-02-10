This is how you can register to make art that will change the look of the Houston area

Midtown Houston has partnered with UP Art Studio to create relevant, unconventional mini murals in the district.

HOUSTON – Houston-area artists can show off their creativity by painting mini murals in several Texas cities.

UP Art Studio, who curated the award-winning program, put out a call for artists to paint small-scale murals on traffic signal cabinets and other utility cabinets in diverse Texas neighborhoods.

Upcoming project commissions include City of Houston Districts C and H, East Aldine, League City, La Porte, and Near Northwest.

Interested artists can join the Mini Murals Artist Program registry at any time. They also must provide an art proposal or template for the design they have in mind.

Artists who are selected will earn a commission of $1,000 per mural which includes a $750 artist fee and a $250 stipend for materials needed.

Prospective artists can apply and learn more about the program here.