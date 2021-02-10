PHOTOS: See the suspect’s vehicle after tire, rims thefts at Cinco Ranch, Cy-Fair high schools

Photos show a vehicle that was involved in several tire and rim thefts in Katy and Cypress area, police said.

KATY, Texas – Surveillance photos were released Wednesday of a suspect’s vehicle involved in a theft of vehicle tires and rims from high schools at Cinco Ranch and Cy-Fair Independent School Districts, according to the Katy Independent School District Police.

On Jan. 26, the white Chevrolet truck with 22-inch rims was spotted at Cinco Ranch High School and Bridgeland High School during the thefts, police said. The truck’s license plate was covered with a blue “Classic Chevrolet” advertisement plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Seiss at the Katy ISD Police Department at 281-237-4000 regarding case number 21-0171.