Conroe woman charged after giving birth in toilet, police say

CONROE, Texas – A woman was charged after giving birth in a toilet in September, according to Conroe Police Department.

Denette Elizabeth Williams, 33, has been arrested and charged with endangering a child.

Police said Williams gave birth to a baby girl in the bathroom of her mother’s home. The child’s father told investigators that he heard Williams screaming from another room, rushed to help her and saw the newborn in the toilet, police said. He told investigators that he called 911 and performed CPR on the baby, police said.

According to police, they were both taken to Memorial Hermann - The Woodlands.

Police said Williams claimed she was unaware of the pregnancy and that she thought she was having severe cramps due to her menstruation. Police said the child was born at 35 weeks of gestation and in good condition in the PICU at the hospital.

An investigation was launched into the incident and Willians was questioned. Police said over the next several months, investigators learned that Williams had several inconsistencies about her knowledge of being pregnant. She was arrested and currently out on bond.

Ad

Because the investigation is ongoing, further details about the case will not be released, according to police.