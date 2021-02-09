69ºF

Fake text messages being sent about Houston-area COVID-19 vaccinations, officials say

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Houston Health Department, COVID-19, coronavirus
HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department said Tuesday that fraudulent text messages are being sent about area COVID-19 vaccinations.

A tweet noted that the United Memorial Medical Center’s Delmar Stadium event is only open by appointment and that there is not a vaccination event this weekend at Baker Ripley.

The department noted that it’s important to not provide personal information in response to these messages if you receive them.

