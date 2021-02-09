Fake text messages being sent about Houston-area COVID-19 vaccinations, officials say

HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department said Tuesday that fraudulent text messages are being sent about area COVID-19 vaccinations.

A tweet noted that the United Memorial Medical Center’s Delmar Stadium event is only open by appointment and that there is not a vaccination event this weekend at Baker Ripley.

ALERT: We're aware of two fraudulent text messages about #COVID19 vaccinations.



Facts:

1. @HoustonUmmc's Delmar Stadium is open only by appt.

2. There is not a vaccination event this weekend at @BakerRipley.



Do not provide personal info in response to these messages. #hounews pic.twitter.com/TiV0PzDtTR — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) February 9, 2021

The department noted that it’s important to not provide personal information in response to these messages if you receive them.