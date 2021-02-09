5-year-old girl accidentally shot by her brother in northeast Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a 5-year-old girl was accidentally shot by her brother in northeast Harris County Tuesday.

Deputies said the shooting happened at the Haverstock Hill Apartments located on Daleburg Drive near Lee Road.

According to investigators, the girl’s mother said her son was playing with a gun and accidentally shot the girl in the leg. The girl was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in unknown condition, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.