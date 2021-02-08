Vaccine pre-registration open for residents 75 and older in Austin, Burleson, Fayette, Grimes, Waller, and Washington counties

A special vaccine pre-registration for residents 75 and older in Austin, Burleson, Fayette, Grimes, Waller, and Washington counties is now open.

The goal is to set as many appointments for Tuesday, Feb. 9, as possible. Those not scheduled for Tuesday will remain on the registration list for the next allotment of vaccines. There will be three attempts to reach each registration.

Click here to fill out the vaccination pre-registration form. Once submitted, you will be contacted by an agent, in the order the form was received, to complete your registration and set an appointment time as vaccines become available.