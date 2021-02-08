Fort Bend ISD closes, opens schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – This week, President Biden plans to address getting kids back in the classroom as early as Wednesday.
This comes as Fort Bend ISD once again is closing some schools and opening others. The district also sent an email to parents on Friday saying if their student is falling behind in their studies and grades, they will require them to come and learn face-to-face.
Below is a list of FBISD schools and their plans:
School pivoting to online on Tuesday, February 9
- Pecan Grove Elementary (2/8-2/19, Students return on 2/22)
School pivoting to online on Monday, February 8
- Sienna Crossing Elementary (2/8-2/15, Students return on 2/16)
- Townewest Elementary (2/8-2/15, Students return on 2/16)
- Elkins High School (2/8-2/19, Students return on 2/22)
Online schools returning to face-to-face instruction on Monday, February 8
- Austin High School
- Barbara Jordan Elementary
- Briargate Elementary
- Dulles High School
- Hodges Bend Middle School
- Madden Elementary
- Oyster Creek Elementary
- James Patterson Elementary
Online schools returning to face-to-face instruction on Wednesday, February 10
- Crockett Middle School
Online schools returning to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, February 16
- Bowie Middle School
- Oakland Elementary
- Christa McAuliffe Middle School
- James Neill Elementary
- Rosa Parks Elementary
- Juan Seguin Elementary
Online schools returning to face-to-face instruction on Wednesday, February 17
- Quail Valley Elementary
Online schools returning to face-to-face instruction on Monday, February 22
- Bush High School
Fort Bend ISD will continue to closely monitor all schools across the district. For the latest news about your school, visit www.fortbendisd.com.