26-year-old man dies in explosion at baby shower, report says

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 26-year-old Michigan man died Sunday after a novelty cannon exploded at a baby shower, according to a report by WDIV.

Evan Thomas Silva was struck by shrapnel when the cannon exploded, authorities said. He was the only person struck. Police said gunpowder loaded into the device caused the cannon to fracture and spread shrapnel across the area.

Police said the cannon did not have a projectile and was designed to create a big flash, smoke and a loud noise, WDIV reported. It reportedly had been fired multiple times before the baby shower with no issue.

Silva was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital where he died.