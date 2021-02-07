Off-duty HCSO deputy shoots man suspect of breaking in cars in Katy area

HOUSTON – An off-duty Harris County Sheriff deputy shot at a man at an apartment complex in the Katy area, officials said. The deputy said he believed the man was breaking into cars.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. at 23614 Western Center Drive, near Katy Freeway and Highway 99. Officials said gunfire was exchanged.

Officials said the suspect fled the scene, but believe he showed up at Memorial Hermann hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

While the deputy was not injured, according to HCSO.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.