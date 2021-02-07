Local museum showcases personal artifacts from Holocaust survivors in ‘Stories of Survival’

Ursula Meyer’s Teddy Bear Bremen, Germany, ca. 1925, Courtesy of the Illinois Holocaust Museum, Photograph by Jim Lommasson (Courtesy of the Holocaust Museum Houston)

HOUSTON – Holocaust Museum Houston presents “Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory,” a new exhibition showcasing more than 60 personal items brought to America by survivors of the Holocaust and other genocides. The showcase is available to view at 5401 Caroline Street through April 18.

“Stories of Survival” explores “the relationship between objects, their meaning to the original owner and subsequent significance, each artifact is dramatically paired with oversized photographs by renowned documentarian Jim Lommasson with handwritten responses by Survivors or their family members,” the museum announced in a press release.

The exhibition includes artifacts and stories of eight Houston-area Holocaust survivors, as well as those who experienced genocides in Armenia, Bosnia, Cambodia, Iraq, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Syria. The artifacts are “everyday” items, such as a baby doll, a black suitcase, a young mother’s cookbook and a wedding announcement, according to HMH.

“This exhibition so beautifully brings together photography with testimony,” said HMH CEO Dr. Kelly J. Zúñiga. “The process of marrying the two brings to life the human rights atrocities suffered by so many, while poignantly showcasing their stories of survival.”

“Stories of Survival” is a project of the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center and photographer Jim Lommasson.

Holocaust Museum Houston is opened Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $19 for adults; $15 for seniors (ages 65+), AARP members and active-duty military; always free for children and students through age 18; and free to all visitors on Thursdays, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available exclusively online.

For more information on Stories of Survival, please visit hmh.org.