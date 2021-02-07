57ºF

Galveston Restaurant Week launches through Feb. 28

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Blake's Bistro in Galveston
Galveston Restaurant Week is back.

The tenth annual celebration of the island’s vibrant food scene is February 1 - 28. Several restaurants are participating in Galveston Restaurant Week.

No tickets or passes are required. To participate, you simply dine out at one of the many participating restaurants. Two- and Three-course dinners will be priced between $20-$45 and two-course lunches, breakfast and brunches will cost between $10-$20, according to Galveston Restaurant Week.

Reservations are strongly recommended.

To see the full list of participating restaurants, visit here.

