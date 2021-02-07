Galveston Restaurant Week launches through Feb. 28

Galveston Restaurant Week is back.

The tenth annual celebration of the island’s vibrant food scene is February 1 - 28. Several restaurants are participating in Galveston Restaurant Week.

No tickets or passes are required. To participate, you simply dine out at one of the many participating restaurants. Two- and Three-course dinners will be priced between $20-$45 and two-course lunches, breakfast and brunches will cost between $10-$20, according to Galveston Restaurant Week.

Reservations are strongly recommended.

To see the full list of participating restaurants, visit here.