Tiger reportedly on the loose in San Antonio

San Antonio police said there is a tiger on the loose Friday, according to the department. A woman said she saw the tiger walking around her backyard.

The police said they received a call for assistance from Animal Care Services. When the officers arrived, they concluded that the tiger had fled the caller’s address.

Officials said ACS and police were able to contact the homeowner, who originally had the tiger at his residence. The homeowner said that he had the tiger at his home for a few hours to show his family the tiger. During that time, the tiger jumped the back fence and into the neighbor’s yard.

The homeowner said they were able to catch the tiger and take it back to the address on North Patrol, where the owner has several other tigers, according to the police.

Police said they checked the house and backyard to ensure the tiger was not there. ACS and police went to the North Patrol address, but they did not contact anyone there.

ACS said they will continue the investigation and obtain a warrant for the location and animals.

If you have any information regarding this ongoing investigation, you are asked to contact Animal Care Services.