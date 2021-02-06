Houston Newsmakers: The many ways the pandemic is hurting our children

Quianta Moore, M.D., J.D., Huffington Fellow in Child Health Policy, Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy (KPRC)

The pandemic continues to take its toll, hitting families and children particularly hard. Dr. Quianta Moore is a Fellow in Child Health Policy at Rice’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. She is a guest on Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says the pandemic impact can be felt by the decreased availability of childcare and Pre-K facilities. Among the Baker Institute recommendations to the Biden administration is a push for more funding for those centers because of the role they play in society.

“Not just providing a stimulating engaging environment for young children,” she said. “But also in providing support for parents whether it be “I am a new mom and I just need a break and I need to run to the grocery store or take a shower or I need to be able to work.”

Dr. Moore earned degrees in sociology and law prior to medical school and is passionate about her work. She shares more in this week’s Houston Newsmakers EXTRA.

Rania Mankarious, J.D., CEO, Crime Stoppers of Houston (KPRC)

Enough is enough!

Crime Stoppers of Houston is known for efforts to put criminals behind bars but now they are on the front lines of felony bail reform. Rania Mankarious is CEO and says the system that allows the release of dangerous criminals multiple times has got to stop.

“We’re talking specifically about violent, repeated felony offenders who are murdering, raping, killing,” she said. “They’re involved in trafficking, they’re doing the worst of the worst and law enforcement is going out of their way. They’re arresting these people.”

The challenge is what happens in the courtrooms in front of judges who allow those criminals yet another chance, possibly with deadly consequences.

James Harris, H-E-B Director of Diversity and Inclusion and Supplier Diversity (KPRC)

H-E-B Launches “Be the Change”

H-E-B is expanding the $1 million dollar fund established last year to address social justice and racial inequality. “Be The Change” will be a year round program designed to support diverse groups in the many communities H-E-B serves. James Harris is the Director of Diversity and Inclusion and Supplier Diversity.

“It has really three pillars,” he said. “To be a better retailer, to be a better employer and to be a better community partner. Those things we do already but allows us now to give a platform to talk about those in a very meaningful way.”

The program will also work to increase diversity among its many suppliers.

