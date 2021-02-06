LIVE: City officials discuss state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts

During a briefing at 2 p.m. Saturday, Mayor Turner joins other elected officials and community leaders to discuss the state’s vaccination distribution efforts.

The officials are slated to discuss “COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the inequities in the state’s distribution of supplies,” according to the mayor’s office

“The lack of resources has created glaring disparities in high-risk, vulnerable, disadvantaged and underserved communities,” a scheduling announcement from the mayor’s office read.

KPRC 2 is streaming the briefing live.