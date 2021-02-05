Texas Medical Board warns of new scam targeting health care professionals

HOUSTON – The Texas Medical Board (TMB) has issued a warning to health care professionals about a new scam targeting them.

According to the warning, scammers are making calls claiming to be employees with the TMB, the Drug Enforcement Administration or FBI or other law enforcement entities and demanding money. The scammers may also go as far as to spoof agency phone numbers or send documents on official-looking letterheads, according to the TMB.

The TMB said it would “never call and make such requests for sensitive information over the phone or send demand letters for money to reinstate licenses or threaten the arrest of licensees.”

“The TMB does not suspend licenses at the direction of the DEA, FBI or other federal entity,” the TMB said in its warning. “Additionally, the TMB has no authority to issue, cancel, or influence arrest warrants, as some scams have indicated.”

Ad

People are being asked to report it should they receive a call or document from any such organization asking for money or threatening to suspend their DEA registration.

To learn more or report an incident, visit the TMB website.