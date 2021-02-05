48ºF

Send some love: How to give to local isolated seniors this Valentine’s Day

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Teddy bear with heart image (Pixabay)

CONROE, Texas – Two local Firehouse Subs locations hope to bring smiles to nursing home residents isolated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both locations, 235 I-45 South, Suite A in Huntsville and 3021 I-45 North in Conroe are running the Silver Valentine Donation Drive from now until Valentine’s Day, inviting guests to donate traditional Valentine’s gifts and comfort items.

“We wanted to continue this support for our local senior citizens especially, and show them they’re cared for even if they are unable to spend quality time with others right now,” said Jill Jackson, Firehouse Subs franchise manager in a news release.

Guests can drop off items at either or both restaurant locations during business hours between 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Items accepted are blankets, activity books, socks, slippers, and traditional Valentine’s Day gifts such as teddy bears.

