GALVESTON, Texas – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside of a home in Galveston County Friday, deputies said.

Deputies said the two people were found around 3:45 a.m. at a home located on Old Alvin Road and FM 517.

According to the Galveston County sheriff, they are trying to figure out if this was a double murder or a murder-suicide.

