This is what ‘Mattress Mack’ says about his $3.46M Super Bowl bet on Tampa Bay

HOUSTON – Jim McIngvale, otherwise known to Houstonians as “Mattress Mack,” has placed a $3.46 million Super Bowl bet on Tampa Bay.

According to DraftKings, the owner of Gallery Furniture flew to Colorado where he bet on an app from the Colorado Springs airport.

In a statement posted on the DraftKings website, Mack reportedly said, “”Tampa Bay is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and led by the greatest football player of all time in Tom Brady, so I’m betting big on the Bucs who have overcome tough matchups throughout this postseason. The NFL has only seen eight instances of back-to-back champions and none in the past 16 years, so I like my chances going into Super Bowl LV for this trend to continue.”

DraftKings reports that it currently has had the Bucs as a three-point underdog most of the past week. At the current situation, McIngvale’s $3.46 million bet would pay winnings of $2,724,409.45, meaning a total, whopping payout of $6,184,409.45, according to DraftKings.

Ad

McIngvale has previously betted on sports events, and particularly the Astros. He has also held promotions featuring wager situations with his customers.

What do you think about “Mattress Mack” and his betting? Let us know in the comments.