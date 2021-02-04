Richmond man dies after being shot by son, Fort Bend County sheriff says

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a Richmond man was shot and killed inside of his home Thursday.

According to Sheriff Eric Fagan, the 58-year-old man was shot three times by his 20-year-old son around 6:30 a.m. The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Ravens Point Dr.

Sheriff Fagan said that the suspect ran to a nearby McDonald’s and was taken into custody without incident. A 22-caliber rifle was recovered from a neighbors yard.

The suspect is in custody and charges have not yet been filed, deputies said.

According to the sheriff, members of the Crisis Intervention Team have been called the residence numerous times over the past few years.

“My prayers are with the family, keep them in your prayers,” said Fagan. “This is a shooting that occurred possibly from a mental illness.”