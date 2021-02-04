Pearland medical staff begin drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations for 2,000 people

PEARLAND, Texas – Medical staff started vaccinations in Pearland and Brazoria County on Thursday.

Pearland officials said the demand was so high in the area, the 2,000 appointments filled up in 10 minutes.

“I just happened to be on the computer when the notification came from the city, so I was lucky enough to get an appointment,” said Frank Wadlington.

Wadlington secured one of the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pearland.

“I’m over 65 and I have some of those other health issues that they mentioned. It might be deadly if I didn’t get a vaccine,” said Wadlington.

The City of Pearland worked with Brazoria County to put on a drive-thru vaccination clinic Thursday and Friday.

“We practice this on a regular basis. It requires about 200 people, city employees, volunteers, things like that to make this happen,” said Josh Lee with the City of Pearland.

Officials said 72% of vaccinations were Pearland residents, but they also served others.

“The rest are coming from Houston, Alvin, Friendswood, Manvel, Iowa Colony, they’re coming from all over the region because this virus doesn’t respect city and county lines,” said Lee.

Officials plan to do a thousand vaccinations Thursday and another thousand Friday.

They hope to get more supplies soon to host another vaccination event.