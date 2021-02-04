National Wear Red Day is on Friday: This is how you can help raise awareness of heart disease

HOUSTON – Despite the devastating toll of COVID-19, heart disease remains the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S and worldwide.

Friday, Feb. 5 is National Wear Red Day.

Why should you go red? While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented through modest changes to diet and lifestyle, heart disease continues to be the No. 1 killer of women. Cardiovascular disease does not target any specific age group; nearly 45% of women age 20 and older are living with some form of heart disease. It’s time to change that fact.

You can help raise awareness and inspire action to save women’s lives by: