Texas Department of State Health Services provides update on COVID-19 vaccine allocation and distribution

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of State Health Services provided an update on COVID-19 vaccine allocation and distribution Thursday.

Here are the highlights:

2.75 million doses have been administered in Texas so far.

There has been a big increase in older adults getting vaccinated.

The DSHS has also targeted extra doses to counties that had not received many doses. They also want to put an emphasis on vaccinating people who are at least 75 years and older.

Some options to facilitate vaccination for that group include setting a specific time for seniors to get vaccinated, getting them through the line faster with a fast-pass type system or taking the vaccine directly to them via services like Meals on Wheels.

1 million doses nationwide - getting a portion of that to go to pharmacies.

Recommending people get their second dose where they got their first one. Ask your provider to get more details about what you should do. It’s OK if you can’t get the second dose within the recommended time frame, just get it as soon as you can.

There has not been a final decision made on who will be included in the next group of eligible people. They are having continuous meetings to figure it out.

Even if you get the vaccine, preventive measures like wearing a mask and social distancing are still important.