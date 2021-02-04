Illinois woman to be reunited with special bracelet lost in Hobby Airport

HOUSTON – An Illinois woman is thankful after a bracelet containing her late mother’s ashes was found in Hobby Airport. Shara Fisher is simply overjoyed and grateful to be reunited with the precious piece of jewelry.

“I didn’t realize it was gone until the next morning when I went to show it to my daughter,” Fisher said.

Fisher flew into Hobby last Thursday to visit family in Houston. She was wearing a silver bracelet with a heart-shaped charm attached. A thumbprint was engraved on one side. The thumbprint was that of her mother Evelyn, who passed away this past December.

“It was very personal to me,” Fisher said. “I lost my mom on Christmas Eve so I had not had the bracelet very long.”

After she lost the bracelet, Fisher and her family had flooded social media in the hopes someone would find the bracelet. On Wednesday, her daughter connected with Desiree Encinas.

“I was so emotional that at one point I actually had to pull over on the side of the road,” Fisher recalled. “I was just crying. I was so excited.”

Ad

The discovery will be leading to another special moment. Fisher and her siblings will fly to Arizona, where Encinas lives to retrieve the bracelet.

Coincidentally, Arizona happens to be Evelyn’s special place, where she asked that her ashes be spread. Fisher and her siblings will honor that request after they meet Encinas face-to-face.

“We’re going to all go together and spread ashes in Sedona,” said Fisher. “We’re going to coordinate our schedules because, as I said, that’s where my mom wanted to be.”

Fisher has had a chance to speak to Encinas and can’t wait to meet her in person. She says she’s thankful the lost bracelet wound up in the hands of someone, who would recognize that it was important to someone else.