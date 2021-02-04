Watch live: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to discuss advertising campaign aimed at COVID-19 vaccine fears

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and officials from Harris County Public Health announced a new campaign on Thursday that is designed to address vaccine hesitancy and urge residents to take additional action to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Stay Smart, Do Your Part” will highlight the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

The campaign focuses on urging residents to take simple steps beyond wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands to include learning about the safety and efficacy of vaccines, staying home and canceling gatherings. The campaign brand, “Stay Smart, Do Your Part” was chosen to highlight the role that the community plays in helping the region finally recover sustainably from the pandemic and help our economy get moving again.

The current phase of the campaign will focus on addressing vaccine hesitancy, particularly among communities of color in Harris County. Hidalgo pointed to a recent national survey consisting of minority groups and supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation that showed almost 40% of respondents would refuse vaccination if offered one today or are undecided about whether they would accept getting a vaccine at some point.

Images from the advertising campaign announced on Feb. 4, 2021. (Harris County)

“Each of us who live in Harris County are interconnected and we can only reach herd immunity if those who are still undecided about receiving the COVID-19 take action to protect themselves and their neighbors,” Hidalgo said via a news release. “People of color have been hit the hardest by this virus and it is worrisome that research indicates they are also those who are least likely to get vaccinated. Even as we wait for vaccine supply chains to catch up, we must lay the groundwork now to make sure we’re engaging with residents who are hesitant or undecided about the safety and efficacy of vaccines so they can stay smart and do their part.”

The multilingual paid advertising push includes a slate of advertising featuring doctors as credible messengers of health information and asking residents to learn about the safety and efficacy of vaccines and to get vaccinated once they are eligible.