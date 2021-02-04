Do you recognize this woman? Porch pirate caught on camera in Atascocita area

ATASCOCITA, Texas – Authorities are asking for help identifying a porch pirate caught on camera in the Atascocita area.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 18300 block of Wild Lilac Trail in the Eagle Springs neighborhood, authorities said.

Surveillance video shows the moment a white, 2-door, older-model Honda Civic backs into a driveway, a woman gets out and takes a package from the doorstep.

The woman is described as white or Hispanic and with long hair. In the video, she was wearing shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Mark Herman’s Office at 281-376-3472.