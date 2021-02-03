Have you seen him? AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy from Celina believed to be in grave danger

CELINA, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who is believed to be in grave danger Tuesday, police said. Authorities said the alert has now extended to Arkansas.

The Celina Police Department is searching for Levy Pugh, who was last seen with Isaac Pugh, 42, Wednesday. Police said Levy was last seen wearing a diaper.

Isaac is described as a 212-pound man with brown hair and blue eyes. Officers said the suspect 5′11″ and is driving a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma with a Texas license plate number of MDT1625. He was last seen in Celina, Texas.

Anyone with information on Levy and Isaac’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Celina Police Department at (972) 547-5350.