Does your child want to be a toy tester? Find out how you can sign them up

PAWTUCKET, Rhode Island – How would your kids like to be toy testers? You can sign them up at Hasbro’s FunLab here.

The FunLab is Hasbro’s in-house Toy and Game testing research facility, located within Hasbro headquarters in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The purpose of the FunLab is to enable Hasbro’s researchers, designers, marketing professionals and engineers to observe children’s reaction to different toy/game concepts, as well as a first-hand look at play habits.

Testers normally have to go to a testing site to participate, but because of the pandemic, the program is virtual. The studies in this program are one-time tests and are scheduled anywhere from one day to one week in advance.

All virtual session participants will receive a free gift.