Community leaders help inspire children during Black History Month through virtual story times

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan helps unleash the imaginations of children through the power of reading and storytelling, featuring children's books written by Black authors.

HOUSTON – Community leaders are playing a role in inspiring children during Black History Month through virtual storytimes.

The Children’s Museum of Houston and Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center have collaborated in this effort by inviting several community leaders, such as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Independent School District Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, Fort Bend Independent School District leaders and more, according to a release.

Organizers said the goal is to ignite imaginations through the power of reading and storytelling.

The effort will feature children’s books written by Black authors, according to the release. The books will help explain the contributions of African Americans in their struggles for freedom and equality while explaining the nation’s history, the release stated.

The virtual storytimes will begin at 4 p.m. from Feb. 1-5 and will be available on YouTube. You can also find them on both the Museum and Discovery Center’s Facebook pages.