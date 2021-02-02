45ºF

Water main break underway in downtown Houston, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Water Main Break, Downtown Houston

HOUSTON – Precinct 6 Harris County constable deputies are investigating what led up to a water main break near downtown Tuesday.

Deputies said the water main break happened around 5 a.m. on Hutchins Street near Polk Street.

According to deputies, they arrived and located a large break with water shooting up several feet. It is currently unknown what caused the water main break.

Houston police have asked drivers to avoid the area since the water main break may cause flooding.

