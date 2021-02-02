Water main break underway in downtown Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON – Precinct 6 Harris County constable deputies are investigating what led up to a water main break near downtown Tuesday.

Deputies said the water main break happened around 5 a.m. on Hutchins Street near Polk Street.

Water main break at Hutchins and Polk that may cause road flooding. Avoid the area, find alternate routes. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 2, 2021

According to deputies, they arrived and located a large break with water shooting up several feet. It is currently unknown what caused the water main break.

Houston police have asked drivers to avoid the area since the water main break may cause flooding.