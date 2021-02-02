Upper Kirby, Montrose, River Oaks: Major construction delays coming March

HOUSTON – The project focused on improving Shepherd Drive has been in the works a while and is actually part of all the work happening in the Upper Kirby District, aimed to revamp its major thoroughfares.

If you’re wondering what Shepherd Drive will look like, just turn your attention to Westheimer Road, Kirby Drive, Bissonnet, and Eastside streets. These are a few of the completed projects in the Upper Kirby District. This work is happening on the edge of the Upper Kirby/Greenway Plaza area, but drivers in the Montrose and River Oaks area will also be affected because traffic will shift to those areas too. According to the Upper Kirby District Management team, consider streets like Greenbriar or Eastside Street as a potential alternate route.

Project information: