Ask 2: Is there a law requiring dog owners to pick up their dog’s feces?

Question: Is there a law requiring dog owners to pick up their dog’s feces?

Answer: Yes.

In the City of Houston, including several areas of Harris County, it is the responsibility for dog and cat owners to pick up their pet’s feces while in a public area such as a dog park. Feces must be promptly disposed in a safe and sanitary manner.

The law is not applied if the pet defecates on their owner’s yard.

Violation for refusing to pick up after your dog ranges between $75 to $500.

