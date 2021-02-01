WATCH LIVE: Sen. Paul Bettencourt, Crime Stoppers of Houston discuss ‘Caitlynne’s’ bill filing on personal recognizance bonds

HOUSTON – Senator Paul Bettencourt and Crime Stoppers of Houston held a press conference on “Caitlynne’s” bill filing on Personal Recognizance Bonds (PR bonds) Monday.

The press conference started at 10 a.m. at the Crime Stoppers of Houston Building and included several community leaders/officials.

The press conference comes nearly two years after pregnant Pasadena mom Caitlynne Infinger Guajardo was killed allegedly by her husband, who was out of jail due to a PR bond.

Police said Alex Guajardo, 22, had just been released from jail on a personal recognizance bond after he was accused of killing the family cat and hitting his wife in the face. Police said the man admitted to killing his wife, stabbing her nearly 20 times.

Caitlynne Guajardo was found inside the apartment with several stab wounds, including multiple to her abdomen and one to her throat, police said.

“Too many of our citizens have become victims of violent crime by habitual offenders who are continually released back to the community often on multiple PR bonds,” said Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious.

“Obviously your world stops, you go numb the pain is unimaginable. She was not just my daughter she was my best friend,” said Caitlynne’s mother, Melanie Infinger.

Officials in attendance included: