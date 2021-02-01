Kemah track club coach accused of having sex with 16-year-old student, records show

HOUSTON – Floyd Ira Thompson, the current head coach of a track club in Kemah, is charged with sexual assault of a child.

Thompson is currently listed as head coach of the Mainland Jaguars, according to the organization’s website.

Floyd Thompson, head coach of the Mainland Jaguars (Mainland Jaguars website)

Records allege that the coach trained the 16-year-old victim and that he was one of her “favorites.” Documents show that Thompson took an interest in her and told her he could help her with her athletic hopes, including attaining a scholarship. He began to advise her on her diet as well as told her to begin wearing tight-fitting workout clothes, records say. Their training efforts led to sex between the teen and the married father over a number of months, according to the criminal complaint.

Thompson also owns a gym in Webster, KPRC 2 has learned.