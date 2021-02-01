Houston native opens clothing store after near-decade of running popular online boutique, Lilly’s Kloset

HOUSTON – A luxury clothing boutique made a big, pink splashdown in Houston.

After nearly a decade of selling clothing online, owner Kemetria Lilly opened her first storefront, Lilly’s Kloset, at 9000 Hempstead Road. She said she had no idea what to expect.

“We are in a pandemic, and I just didn’t know if we did enough marketing to hit enough marketing to get the people out. So I’m really excited and impressed about it,” Lilly said.

Dozens of customers lined up outside of Lilly’s Kloset Saturday afternoon for a chance to enter the whimsical shopping experience. The grand opening was held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the team limited the number of customers allowed inside, required masks and provided hand sanitizer amid COVID-19.

Despite the global pandemic, Lilly said the expansion felt right because of the overwhelming support from local customers.

“So many of our customers live in Houston,” said Lilly, who graduated from Taylor High School and the University of Houston. “They always asked, “Can I order online and pick in in-store? Can I come in, shop and try things on?”

Now, customers can do that plus much more.

Lilly’s Kloset, known for dressing women for their most memorable moments, offers a range of fashion-forward clothing, shoes and accessories. The brand also introduced a home and gifts section that includes items such as candles, key chain tickets, notebooks and other stationery items.

Exclusively in-store, customers will be served water or champagne while they shop. Or they can take pictures in several of their Instagramable backdrops, including a sitting area with pink hanging bubble chairs and a floral arrangement dazzling an antique tub that reads: “Shop At Lilly’s Kloset.”

Lilly said she wants customers to have a high-end experience without breaking the bank.

“If you have a friend, and it’s her birthday, and you want to grab her something really nice, you can come here to Lilly’s Kloset,” Lilly said.