HPD: Police pursuit on East Freeway ends in crash, foot chase

HOUSTON – A BMW driver who led Houston police officers on a chase early Sunday was arrested after crashing into a pole, firing at an officer and running from the crash scene on foot, authorities said.

The chase started when the suspect -- who officers observed driving recklessly, traveling at a high rate of speed and committing “multiple egregious traffic violations” -- fled a traffic stop around 1:40 a.m. in the 7500 block of the East Freeway, officials said.

At some point during the chase, the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a pole.

When an officer approached the disabled vehicle, the driver fired multiple rounds in his direction. The officer returned fire, discharging at least one round, officials said.

The driver got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. A short pursuit ensued before the officer took the suspect into custody.

During the incident, the officer sustained a minor abrasion injury to his hand. No one else was injured.