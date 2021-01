HPD officer suffers minor injuries after suspected drunk driver slams into patrol car

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer suffered minor injuries after a suspected intoxicated driver crashed into his police cruiser early Sunday.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on the Southwest Freeway, near Kirby Drive.

The officer was blocking lanes on the freeway with his patrol car when the driver, traveling at a high rate of speed, rear-ended the unit, officials said.

The driver, a juvenile, was arrested and charged on scene.