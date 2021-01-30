Search underway for missing 75-year-old man last seen in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas – Authorities are searching for an elderly man reported missing in Rosenberg Thursday.

Volunteers with Texas Equusearch are currently conducting a search for the man near the Brazos River and U.S. Highway 59.

75 year-old Benito Gutierrez was last seen in Rosenberg Thursday wearing black jogging pants, a black t-shirt and black shoes.

Gutierrez is described as a Hispanic male standing 4 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown eyes, grayish black hair and a mustache. Gutierrez has tattoos on both forearms, and a mole on his left cheek.

Anyone with information regarding Gutierrez’s whereabouts is urged to call Rosenberg Police Department at (832) 595-3700-or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.