HPD: At least 7 people hit by car at Fiesta Mart in south Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Police is investigating a major crash at a Fiesta Market in south Houston.
Officials said at least seven people were struck by the vehicle at 9420 Cullen Boulevard. The injured were transported to local hospitals.
The suspect is in custody, according to HPD.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
@houstonpolice— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 30, 2021
Major Auto Pedestrian Crash: A driver crashed into the Fiesta Mart at 9420 Cullen Blvd. 7 complainants were struck by the vehicle and transported to local hospitals. Suspect is in custody. Inv. is ongoing. #hounews #houtraffic CC12