HPD: At least 7 people hit by car at Fiesta Mart in south Houston

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

HOUSTON – Houston Police is investigating a major crash at a Fiesta Market in south Houston.

Officials said at least seven people were struck by the vehicle at 9420 Cullen Boulevard. The injured were transported to local hospitals.

The suspect is in custody, according to HPD.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

