Houston Newsmakers: Congresswomen Sheila Jackson Lee says federal government takeover of vaccine distribution necessary

“At a time when the words “government takeover” may not be the most popular, that is exactly what’s being called for by Congresswomen Sheila Jackson Lee, (D) 18th as it relates to vaccine distribution. “We need a massive takeover by the Federal Government to massively vaccinate the American people,” she said. “We need it to be done through the officers and the expertise of FEMA.”

Congresswomen Jackson Lee is a guest this week on Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and has strong opinions on other topics as well.

IMPEACMENT: Individuals who provoked this, who told the big lie need to be held accountable. Impeachment is the only way for Congress to hold someone accountable that served or is serving in office.

1.9 TRILLON DOLLAR RELIEF PACKAGE: We should go big! We have suffered for almost a year!

BIDEN CALL FOR TEMPORARY HALT TO DRILLING ON FEDERAL LAND: I don’t believe this is a final decision. There are opportunities to insure we protect jobs.

IMPACT ON HISTORY OF A BLACK AND WOMAN VICE PRESIDENT: This is an appropriate time to address the questions around racial justice and racial equity

Asst. Professor Sam Jackson, Ph.D., Author, Oath Keepers (KPRC)

Domestic Terror Danger: The Oath Keepers

Several members of a right-wing extremist group called the Oath Keepers were recently arrested and charged for their roles in attacking the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. The Oath Keepers is just one of several far-right groups that has the FBI and Homeland Security officials concerned. Sam Jackson, Ph.D. is Assistant Professor at the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at University at Albany, New York. He wrote a about the irony of such a group violating the norms of the Constitution based upon their own norms.

Ad

“In particular they want to recruit current and former members of law enforcement and the military,” he said. “All of whom have taken an oath to protect and defend the constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. They want those members of law enforcement and the military to honor their oath, as they see it.”

Dr. Sam Jackson is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and talks about the inner workings of how the Oath Keepers recruit and how likely they are to be a continuing threat as domestic terrorists.

His book is: Oath Keepers, Patriotism and the Edge of Violence in a Right-Wing Anti Government Group.

More Information: Houston Newsmakers airs Sundays at 10:30am.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D), 18th Congressional District

· Website: https://kevinbrady.house.gov/

· Twitter: @JacksonLeeTX18

Ad

Sam Jackson, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity, University at Albany

· Website: https://www.albany.edu/cehc/faculty/sam-jackson

· Website: https://sjacksonphd.wordpress.com