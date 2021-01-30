Have you seen him? Stafford Police searching for man missing since late November

Authorities are searching for a 27-year-old man who has been missing since Nov. 26, 2020.

Zada Mahamadou Zada may have been seen in Houston Thursday, Jan. 28, according to Texas EquuSearch. The organization received a tip Zada was spotted on Westpark Drive and Southwest Freeway. Police were dispatched to the location but did not find Zada.

Zada is described as a Black male with a slim build standing 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information concerning Zada’s whereabouts is urged to call the Stafford Police Department at (281) 261-3950 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.