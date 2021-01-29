Texas A&M Galveston student missing, another found dead in dorm room, officials say

GALVESTON, Texas – An investigation is underway after a student at Texas A&M Galveston was found dead in a dorm room and another was reported missing.

The missing student is a freshman and was last seen Wednesday. When the cadet did not report for formation, officials started to inquire, according to authorities.

Officials said a search and rescue team, including the US Coast Guard, were dispatched to the campus Thursday to looks for the missing student. During the search, authorities said they discovered the body of another student inside one of the dorm rooms.

According to authorities, the student had called asking for a welfare check because he did not feel well. When someone arrived at the room, the student was dead, officials said.

Investigators said they are still working to determine the cause of death, but there is no evidence of foul play or suicide.

Meanwhile, the Galveston Police Department with assistance from Texas A&M University police, Texas City Police and the US Coast Guard are continuing to search for the missing student Friday.

Authorities said they do not believe the two incidents are connected. Officials have not yet released the identification or descriptions for either student.

Texas A&M Galveston released a statement on Twitter saying they were notified of the incidents and are working with police to aid in the search. The statement also said counseling services will be available to students by calling 409-740-4736 or by going to Building 3030, suite 104.