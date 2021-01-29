Search for hit-and-run driver after 63-year-old woman killed near Galleria area

HOUSTON – A family searches for answers after a 63-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident near the Galleria area.

Kathy Lynn, 63, was on her way to a nearby Starbucks when she was hit by a car in a very busy part of town -- Westheimer at the West Loop on Dec. 17. The driver left the scene.

Her husband, Craig Weems, is pleading with the public to help find the driver responsible for his wife’s death and hopes it will lead to an arrest.

Weems said his wife touched so many lives and was the love of his life.

“We truly loved each other and things have been going well for a long time and we were looking forward to retirement. And so I thought my life was already in front of me and I knew what was going to happen,” Weems said.

He said there were no witnesses of the incident.

“There were no available witnesses and there was no usable video so it looks like someone was able to kill my wife at noon without anybody seeing,” Weems said.

Ad

He said the thought of his wife being left to die on the road is something he still thinks about.

“I try to just hope that she at least passed very quickly or that she wasn’t conscious so that she didn’t have to suffer,” Weems said.

Weems and Lynn were married for 11 years. He said she was in the banking business and a graduate of Texas A&M. He said it’s important to him that she’s never forgotten.

“I guess there is some frustration I’m passed the anger stage,” Weems said. “I’d like her name, we established a scholarship at A&M. There’s more work there that we can do so that her name will live on.”

Anyone who has any information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. There is currently a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.