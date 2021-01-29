Houston’s Michael DeBakey VA Medical Center vaccinating veterans over 75

HOUSTON – Many veterans that served our country are once again stepping up: this time to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 10,000 doses have been administered through the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, according to Associate Director Chris Myhaver.

The total includes first and second doses for both staff and veterans.

“We know that our veterans are very excited about getting the vaccine and our staff is very enthusiastic about getting the vaccine to our veterans,” Myhaver said.

Right now, the facility is vaccinating veterans ages 75 and older by appointment.

“We are reaching out directly to the veterans that can expect phone calls from us when we have vaccines for them,” Myhaver said.

The medical center obtains the Pfizer vaccine directly from the federal government.

“The only hiccup so far has really been just trying to determine what the allocation we’ll be getting from VA on a week-to-week basis,” Myhaver said.

The VA is planning to eventually expand the administration of the vaccine beyond the medical center to outpatient clinics in the future.