Applications for U.S. passport will be accepted at 2 Houston Municipal Court locations starting Monday

HOUSTON – The City of Houston Municipal Courts Department will soon begin accepting passport applications at two locations on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.

Starting Monday, both the Central Houston (at 1400 Lubbock) and the West Houston (3203 South Dairy Ashford) Municipal Court locations will be designated as an Acceptance Facility for U.S. passport applications for U.S. citizens planning international travel, the city announced in a news release.

Applications will only be accepted Monday through Friday between 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Effective Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Houston Municipal Courts will begin accepting passport applications on behalf of the @StateDept. Download the passport application checklist and schedule an appointment online at https://t.co/xbeYNMLKOI. pic.twitter.com/1pyzTT5vQ2 — HoustonMunicipalCrts (@HoustonMunCourt) January 29, 2021

Appointments are required before visiting one of the two Acceptance Facility locations. You can make an appointment by clicking here.

To download and print a passport application and to find out requirements such as documentation and fees, click here.

Central Houston Municipal Court

1400 Lubbock, Houston

West Houston Municipal Court

3203 South Dairy Ashford, Houston