2 charged in west Houston fatal shooting

According to Houston Police Department, Maya Muhammad, 20, was charged with murder, along with Deerrian Caraway, 27, who was also charged with murder.

HOUSTON – A second suspect has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officials said Maya Muhammad, 20, and Deerrian Caraway, 27, were charged with murder in connection with the Sept. 20 shooting on Beverly Hill Street that killed Patrick Aikens, 46.

Investigators said Aikens suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest and died at the scene.

According to investigators, Aikens met with someone driving a newer-model, dark-colored Nissan Altima. Aikens and the driver got into an altercation, which led to Aikens being shot. The driver then ran to the waiting Altima and fled the scene.

Caraway was arrested on Jan. 4. Muhammad was arrested and charged Tuesday.