SpaceX Starship SN9 could take flight as soon as Thursday

HOUSTON – As early as Thursday, the SpaceX team will attempt a high-altitude flight test of Starship serial number 9, known simply as SN9.

This is the second high-altitude suborbital flight test of a Starship prototype from Cameron County, Texas.

The vehicle will attempt a landing flip maneuver before touching down on the landing pad adjacent to the launch mount, according to SpaceX.

“A controlled aerodynamic descent with body flaps and vertical landing capability, combined with in-space refilling, are critical to landing Starship at destinations across the solar system where prepared surfaces or runways do not exist, and returning to Earth,” according to SpaceX’s description of the launch effort. “This capability will enable a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo on long-duration, interplanetary flights and help humanity return to the Moon, and travel to Mars and beyond.”

There will be a live feed of the flight test available on KPRC 2 as it becomes available from SpaceX.