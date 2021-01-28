‘It was just a wall of fire’: Woman safe from massive house fire after waking up to burning blanket

A woman is safe after she said she woke up to a burning blanket and was able to run out of her home.

HOUSTON – A woman is grateful after she escaped her burning home overnight.

The fire started around 11L 10 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Springhill Street near Good Hope Street in south Houston, officials said.

According to first responders, the woman had fallen asleep watching TV when she woke up to her blanket on fire. The woman said she soon as she realized it was the blanket and not her that was on fire, she threw the blanket and ran out of the burning home.

“It was just a wall of the fire,” the homeowner said. “When I opened the door, it just surrounded the whole house. (There was) nothing nobody could do.”

The homeowner said she thinks an electrical problem may have been the cause of the fire. The Houston Fire Department has yet to give an official cause.

According to the homeowner, she lost everything including her car and her pet turtles, yet she is still grateful.

“I’m smiling only because God got me out of there,” she said. “That’s why I’m smiling.”