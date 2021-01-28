Galveston Museum Week: This is how to make the most of the virtual, in-person events

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston Island’s Museum Day this year expands to a week, allowing visitors to explore the island’s rich history.

According to Visit Galveston, this year’s Museum Days are ongoing until Jan. 31, showcasing each museum around the Island with a goal for visitors to learn more about the history aside from its beaches.

Museums will hold several in-person and virtual events this week in celebration of Museum Week as a way for guests to participate.

Virtual tours of each museum will be posted on the Visit Galveston Facebook page, with museums such as the 1892 Bishop’s Palace Tour, the Galveston Railroad Museum and the Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig and Museum Tour. Visitors can either explore these museums virtually or in person.

Here are the following museums participating in Galveston Museum Week:

Jan. 25 - 1892 Bishop’s Palace Tour

Jan. 26 - Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig and Museum Tour

Jan. 27 - Galveston Railroad Museum

Jan. 28 - The Bryan Museum

Jan. 29 - 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA

Jan. 30 - Moody Mansion

Jan. 31 - Galveston Naval Museum

Feb. 1 - Grand 1894 Opera House Tour