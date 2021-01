HOUSTON – A business owner was found shot dead inside his vehicle in east Houston Tuesday, police said.

Investigators said the victim, who owns a liquor store, left the business and went over to Fidelity Street near Delaware just before 8:30 p.m.

According to police, the man was shot at least one time and died at the scene.

Investigators said there is no word yet on a motive behind the shooting or any suspect information.